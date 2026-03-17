Salim Khan to be discharged after spending a month in hospital, underwent angiography after brain haemorrhage

Screenwriter Salim Khan, the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is set to be discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning. The 90-year-old has spent a month at the hospital after being admitted in February due to age-related ailments. Hospital sources informed Hindustan Times that Salim will be discharged on Tuesday after recovering sufficiently. Salman Khan with father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan

Salim Khan to be discharged from the hospital Salim Khan was brought to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West on February 17 and was admitted under senior consultant Dr Jaleel Parkar. Hospital sources say that he had age-related complications and had undergone a procedure called DSA by neurosurgeon Nitin Dange. DSA, in full Digital Subtraction Angiography, is a diagnostic procedure to identify cerebrovascular diseases such as brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), fistulas (AVFs), and acute blood vessel blockages (strokes).

Dr Jalil Parkar had earlier revealed that Salim had experienced a minor haemorrhage. “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer,” he said.

During his stay in the hospital, Salim Khan would see regular visit from family members, including actor sons Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan. Salman’s industry friends Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan also paid a visit, while Salim’s longtime friend and former screenwriting partner Javed Akhtar was also among the visitors.

Arbaaz Khan had indicated last week that Salim would be returning home soon. Speaking to paparazzi outside an iftar party in the city, he said, “He is better now, he's improving now. Dad is better.”

About Salim Khan's stellar career Salim Khan began his film career in the 60s as an actor. After working in a handful of small films as the lead, he had a supporting role alongside Shammi Kapoor in Teesri Manzil. But dwindling offers made him focus on writing instead. In the late 60s, he teamed up with a then-up-and-coming writer, Javed Akhtar, to write scripts. Thus was born Salim-Javed, Bollywood’s first and most-famous screenwriting team. Together, they wrote 24 films, 20 of which were phenomenal successes, including Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Deewar, Don, Kranti, and Mr India.

After Salim-Javed split in 1982, Salim worked solo, writing films like Naam, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Auzaar.