‘Salman doesn’t wanna act, Aamir doesn’t have any film': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to ‘Bollywood is finished’ post

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has weighed in on the notion that "Bollywood is finished" and thinks it's high time for the industry to shake off its star-struck, formula-obsessed haze and get back to the good stuff: storytelling. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya, which tanked at the box office.

The actor rued that the projects that are getting a green signal "belong in the 1980”. He promised his fans that he is working on making some “unforgettable films”.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor expresses his views

It all started when one social media user took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share, "Bollywood is finished. Salman don’t wanna act, Aamir doesn’t have any film to act, Akshay has dozen of films but of what use, SRK does a film in 2yrs, Ajay could do big but he’s playing it safe. Ranbir Kapoor is the lone warrior from here, looks like”.

Responding to this, Harsh Varrdhan wrote, “Bollywood isn’t and shouldn’t be only about stars that have been there and done that and formulaic films it’s time for producers and financiers to gamble on low cost high concept films for cinemas without the usual tropes.. prioritise never before seen story-telling and keep the upfront costs low and the audience will come. Make 8-15 cr films with minimum p and an and back the makers. We made that for 20 cr it looks visually better then many films that cost 2-3 times that .. why? Because every cent went into the making of the film and not unnecessary costs. It’s 2025 and the films that get green-lit are films that belong in the 1980 s and not even the good ones”.

The actor further engaged in a discussion with social media users who shared their thoughts and insights on the inner workings of the Bollywood industry.

When one pointed that he is has potential, but he is wasting it, Harsh Varrdhan responded, “Dude with all due respect you have no idea how difficult it is to do anything that’s off beat or not conventional in this business ... it can take years and years to make one bhavesh or thar .. films like Ray and Ak are so rare too.. I have been working tirelessly since the day that released to make my next and I’ve also taken the responsibility to produce co create and act not just wait”.

The actor shared when a conventional commercial film fails, filmmakers don't give up - they produce another one. He feels the same approach should be applied to unconventional storylines and narrative treatments.

He posted, “There’s also tons of other super talented film makers that want to make films but no one will back it.. raj singh Chaudary we backed his vision with thar no one had heard of him before that”.

A social media user urged the actor to consistently support low-budget films. Here, the son of Anil Kapoor shared, “Bro I don’t have endless money but I do have endless passion and ideas filmmaking is a huge undertaking and process but if I’m backed I promise I’ll give you unforgettable films”.

More about Harsh

Harsh Varrdhan is Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's son. Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are his sisters. He made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya, which tanked at the box office. He was also seen in Raj Singh Chaudhary's Thar and Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Meanwhile, he is set to portray Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra in his much-anticipated biopic.