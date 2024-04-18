Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor lashes out at troll who says he buys sneakers off dad's money: ‘How many films have you done?’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has clapped back at a troll who bashed his acting skills and claimed he only buys sneakers off his actor-father Anil Kapoor's money. Harsh listed out his filmography and asked the troll how many films they'd done. (Also Read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts as troll asks him ‘tu hai kaun’ on picture with David Beckham) Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor lashed out at a troll

What the troll said

When Harsh put out a post on X criticising the football team Manchester City, comparing it to a “ponzi scheme,” a troll commented, “L*** kabhi ek dhang ki film karle kab tak apne baap ke paise se sneakers kharidta rahega ch***ye (Do a decent film, how long would you buy sneakers off your father's money).”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Other users on X jumped in Harsh's defense. One wrote, “tbf he did do bhavesh joshi, which was actually brilliant.” The troll replied, “That was Motwane effect not like this c** did some brilliant acting or something. He isn't even bang average actor let's be real.”

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift.

What Harsh said

“Where can I watch your films ? How many have you done ? I’ve done Ray thar bhavesh joshi and Ak vs ak , mirzya .. who are you ? An irrelevant loser who’s bitter on twitter who started supporting city once they got Rich with Arab money,” Harsh wrote on X, addressing the troll.

This isn't the first time the actor has engaged with trolls online. Last year, when ace footballer David Beckham visited his residence and Harrsh shared a picture with him, a troll commented, “Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? (Didn't he ask you who you are)?” Harsh replied, “Bhai woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai? (Bro, he came to my house. But, who are you)?”

Harsh is the son of Anil Kapoor, and the younger brother of actor Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor. He made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya in 2016. He was last seen in the film Thar in 2022.