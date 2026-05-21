Salman Khan accepts paparazzi’s apology a day after heated exchange outside hospital: ‘Zor se sorry bolo’

A day after Salman Khan lashed out at paparazzi for invading his privacy by following him to a hospital and shouting the name of his upcoming film, the superstar appeared to bury the hatchet. During an outing on Wednesday, Salman was seen interacting with photographers and accepting their apology after the heated exchange grabbed attention online. Salman Khan even took to Instagram to react to the viral clips of him losing his cool and questioned the behaviour of the photographers. Salman Khan forgives paparazzi On Wednesday, Salman stepped out in Mumbai to attend the success bash of Raja Shivaji, in which the superstar made a special cameo appearance. When Salman stepped out to pose alongside the film's lead actor and director Riteish Deshmukh, photographers stationed at the event apologised to the superstar in unison. As Salman stepped out at the event, he was immediately surrounded by paparazzi, who repeatedly apologised while trying to greet him. Noticing the commotion, the actor leaned in and asked his security team not to stop a photographer from coming near him. He then asked what was going on. Once he realised the photographers were saying sorry, Salman acknowledged them and signalled that all was well between them. In one video, the photographers are heard saying “Aaj koi chillana mat re, Love u bhai (Don’t shout today”. To which, Salman responded, “Ha yeh jagah sahi hai (this place is right for that)”. Following this, the photographers apologised to Salman for their behaviour on Tuesday night. On a lighter note, Salman quipped, “Zor se bolo, aawaz nahi aa rahi tum sabki (Say it louder, I can’t hear all of you properly).” The comment made Riteish also chuckle.

In one of the videos, Salman is seen asking the photographers why they did not share the clip showing them running around in slippers. After this, the photographers accepted their mistake and apologised once again. Explaining the emotional circumstances, Salman said, “Inki wife bahut beemar thi… (Someone’s wife was not well)”. He revealed that the wife of someone close to him was ill during the hospital visit.