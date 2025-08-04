Salman Khan poses for paparazzi at sister Arpita Khan's birthday bash; Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura spotted with baby bump

Arpita Khan turned a year older and celebrated her special occasion with a birthday party. Several celebrities, including her brother Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Khan, Sonali Bendre, Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni, among many others, attended the bash at MERCII Mumbai. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan attended Arpita Khan's birthday bash.

Salman Khan attends sister Arpita Khan's birthday

Salman, at the venue, posed for the paparazzi before heading inside. For the event, Salman wore a black T-shirt and pants. Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, showed her baby bump as she posed with Arbaaz. While he opted for a denim shirt and pants, Sshura was seen in an all black outfit. Sohail opted for a T-shirt and denims.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer, Sussanne Khan attend event too

Sussanne Khan and Arslan twinned in matching outfits--she wore a black dress while he was seen in a black T-shirt and white pants. Sonakshi and Zaheer, too, posed for the paparazzi. She wore a black shirt under a matching jacket and denims. Zaheer opted for a blue T-shirt, black jacket and denims. Sonali, who wore an all white outfit, smiled for the paparazzi.

Arpita, Aayush posed for the paparazzi at her party

For her special day, Arpita wore a white dress and matching heels. Her husband-actor Aayush Sharma was seen posing for the paparazzi wearing a T-shirt, jacket and trousers. On her birthday, Aayush shared a bunch of pictures with Arpita on Instagram. He wrote, "Today and every day we celebrate you @arpitakhansharma Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the strongest woman we know.. Now take a Jaddu Ki Jhappi (tight hug)."

Arpita is the younger sister of Salman. He is the eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife Salma Khan. Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, also have another sister, Alvira Agnihotri.

About Salman's films

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. He will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan, which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.