Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan teaser reminds fans of Game of Thrones' Battle of the Bastards: ‘Same same but different’

On his 60th birthday, superstar Salman Khan gave fans a special treat by unveiling the first glimpse of his upcoming film Battle Of Galwan with the release of its teaser. Soon after it dropped, the video sparked chatter online, with many social media users getting reminded of Game of Thrones. Curious why? Read on. The teaser of Battle Of Galwan was released on Saturday.

The GoT nostalgia

In the film’s teaser, Salman Khan is seen holding a stick like a sword, standing firm and ready to battle his enemy.

The scene reminded many social media users of Game of Thrones’ iconic Battle of the Bastards, where Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, is seen standing on the ground with a sword in hand as the enemy charges toward him. Many social media users shared collages comparing the two scenes and voiced their opinions, while some couldn’t resist poking fun at the wave of nostalgia.

“Ofcourse our sallu bhai did it first… Hollywood always copies Bollywood,” one joked, with another sharing, “This was an unbelievably unrealistic scene.”

“The only man from Bollywood who can justify this GOAT scene from GOT,” one comment read, with another sharing, “No offense to Game of Thrones, but Salman has acted way better than Jon Snow.”

“Same Same But Different,” one shared. Another wrote, “If they can create that battle as effective as The Battle Of The Bastard in GOT, then they have a hit movie in their hands.”

“Looks like Battle of the Bastards just got a desi remake and crossed the Himalayas. From Winterfell to Galwan, same chaos, new terrain, same Salman Khan swag,” one wrote.

“When u purchase Jon snow from Meesho app,” one joked.

What we know about Battle Of Galwan

The will revisit the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. The film is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. Chitrangda Singh will be seen opposite Salman in the film.

In an interview with PTI earlier this year, Salman said that the film has turned out to be one of the most "physically demanding" projects of his career. "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now . Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," Salman said.

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, in which he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film was not appreciated by the critics, and underperformed at the box office.