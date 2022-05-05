Salman Khan binged on mom's biryani on Eid, she cooked for guests at party as well, reveals Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan's Eid bash at their residence on Tuesday was a star-studded affair with all from Salman Khan's entire family to several Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Dia Mirza in attendance. Aayush has now revealed how Salman personally took care of the guests and his mom Salma made biryani for the family during the day as well as for the guests in the evening. Also read: Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar attend same Eid party, fans hope there was no 'fighting' inside

Arpita is Salman's younger sister and has two kids with Aayush. The latter is very close to Salman and was seen alongside him in Antim: The Final Truth last year.

Sharing details of the Eid celebrations at home, Aayush told ETimes, “During Eid, biryani cooked by my mother-in-law is a must. She cooked it for lunch. Salman binged on this biryani. She also cooked for the guests for the evening bash and I could see that people absolutely loved it. The nalli nihari was also quite yummy. I am happy people enjoyed the food a lot at the bash.”

Aayush revealed that since the family was hosting a party after a long time due to the pandemic, they decided to shift the venue to his house instead of Salman's residence in Galaxy. “Since we were doing this after a break, Salman bhai wanted to do it in a grand way and suggested that we host it at our home instead. Though it was not happening in Galaxy (Salman’s home in Mumbai) this year, he played the perfect host and took care of all the guests. In fact, he was the last to leave,” Aayush said.

Aayush made his debut in 2018 with Salman's production, Loveyatri. The two were seen on screen together for the first time in 2021 film, Antim: The Final Truth, also produced by Salman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON