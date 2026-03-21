Salman Khan blows flying kisses, Salim Khan waves at fans on Eid in his first appearance after hospital discharge. Watch

On Saturday, Salman was seen celebrating Eid with his family at his residence in Mumbai. The actor took time out to greet his fans standing outside his house to catch a glimpse of him. He was seen waving at the crowd, greeting them with folded hands and thanking them for their love. He also blew flying kisses to his fans. Sitting beside him was his father, Salim Khan, who was also seen waving at the fans.

Eid celebrations turned extra special for fans of Salman Khan as the actor stepped out to greet them from his residence, continuing his much-loved tradition. What made the moment even more heartwarming was the presence of his father, Salim Khan , who was seen publicly for the first time after being discharged from the hospital following a month-long stay.

Both Salman and Arbaaz Khan had big smiles on their faces as they watched their father waving and greeting the fans. This also marks the veteran writer’s first appearance after he was discharged from the hospital four days ago. Later, Salman’s entire family, including Sohail Khan, his mother Salma Khan, niece Ayat and others, joined them by the window to greet fans and pose for the paparazzi. While Salman was dressed in a brown T-shirt, his father, veteran writer Salim, wore a black-and-white checked shirt for the family gathering.

Salman also shared the video on Instagram and thanked fans for their blessings. He wrote, “Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings. Dad is back home, thank you.”