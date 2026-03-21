Salman Khan blows flying kisses, Salim Khan waves at fans on Eid in his first appearance after hospital discharge. Watch
Salman Khan celebrated Eid with his family and even took out time to greet his fans waiting outside to catch a glimpse of him. Salim Khan also greeted fans.
Eid celebrations turned extra special for fans of Salman Khan as the actor stepped out to greet them from his residence, continuing his much-loved tradition. What made the moment even more heartwarming was the presence of his father, Salim Khan, who was seen publicly for the first time after being discharged from the hospital following a month-long stay.
Salim Khan and Salman Khan greet fans on Eid
On Saturday, Salman was seen celebrating Eid with his family at his residence in Mumbai. The actor took time out to greet his fans standing outside his house to catch a glimpse of him. He was seen waving at the crowd, greeting them with folded hands and thanking them for their love. He also blew flying kisses to his fans. Sitting beside him was his father, Salim Khan, who was also seen waving at the fans.
Both Salman and Arbaaz Khan had big smiles on their faces as they watched their father waving and greeting the fans. This also marks the veteran writer’s first appearance after he was discharged from the hospital four days ago. Later, Salman’s entire family, including Sohail Khan, his mother Salma Khan, niece Ayat and others, joined them by the window to greet fans and pose for the paparazzi. While Salman was dressed in a brown T-shirt, his father, veteran writer Salim, wore a black-and-white checked shirt for the family gathering.
Salman also shared the video on Instagram and thanked fans for their blessings. He wrote, “Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings. Dad is back home, thank you.”
Salim Khan's hospitalisation
The 90-year-old veteran writer was hospitalised on February 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was rushed to the hospital by his family doctor, admitted to the ICU, and placed on ventilator support. After undergoing a minor procedure, the veteran writer remained under medical observation. Apart from his family members, several actors like Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and his friend Javed Akhtar visited him at the hospital.
A few days before his discharge, his son Arbaaz Khan had shared that his father was recovering well. The veteran writer was discharged on March 17.
Salman Khan's upcoming movies
Salman is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi. Produced by the superstar under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Ek The Tiger actor as an Indian Army colonel. The makers say that the film aims to portray courage and sacrifice while showing the Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on April 10; however, reports state that the film has been pushed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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