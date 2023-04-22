Salman Khan celebrates Eid with full family, then greets fans outside home. Watch

A day after the release of his newest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan stepped out on his balcony to greet the hundreds of fans who had gathered outside his Mumbai home to wish them on Eid. The actor was accompanied by his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, on the balcony. Salman waved to his fans and also folded his hands in prayer to thank them for being there. (Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 1 collection: Salman Khan's second lowest Eid opener makes just ₹15.81 crore) Salman Khan spent Eid with his family and then wished fans waiting outside his Mumbai home.

The actor was accompanied by heavy security as he made his annual Eid appearance to acknowledge the fans. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, it can be seen that the police are trying to maintain order amongst the fans on the road as well.

Salman's nephew Nirvan Khan also shared a family photo featuring much of the clan including Salim, Salma Khan, Helen and the five Khan siblings including Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita. A few of the Khan grandchildren were not present for the occasion. Nirvan posted the family photo on Instagram and wished everyone Eid Mubarak.

Recently, besides his film work, the actor has been in the news as he has received a few death threats including one from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier. Salman has been provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai police and he has also increased the number of bodyguards who accompany him when he steps outside.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on Friday, April 21. Salman's last theatrical release on Eid was with Bharat in 2019. Directed by Farhad Samji, the Hindi film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

On opening day, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan grossed ₹15.81 crore at the box office in India. It has become Salman's second lowest Eid opener so far. The film is loosely adapted from the Tamil film Veeram (2014) starring Ajith.

The Hindustan Times of the film stated of the actor's performance, "Salman is in top form and gave it his all in doing what he does best - raw action and full on drama. He is soft, vulnerable and kind in some portions, and turns outstandingly violent in some. And he looks good in both, barring that long hair! His camaraderie with his on-screen brothers moves you, and there is a bit of a humour that he is known to bring to his characters, which makes you smile."

