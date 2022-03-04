Salman Khan fans can't keep calm after Tiger 3 teaser: 'He is coming to revive Bollywood'

Fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have a reason to rejoice as the duo is coming back together in Tiger 3. Salman, on Friday, announced the release date of the film and also shared its teaser. The teaser has received a positive response on Twitter. The film will release on April 21, 2023. Also Read: Salman Khan takes an ‘iconic walk’ in Delhi, as he shoots for Tiger 3. Watch

Salman took to his Twitter handle to share the release date and promo video of the film, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. He wrote, "Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen (Let's all of us take care of ourselves).. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid... let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf| #Tiger3."

Reacting to the teaser, one person wrote, “#Tiger3 is coming to revive Bollywood, Swagat to Karo #SalmanKhan aur #KatrinaKaif ka.” Another one said, “The biggest announcement of the decade is here. Tiger will roar loudly in cinemas on Eid 2023. Get ready for the massive destruction at the Box office. Not a single record will be spared, #Tiger3 Will hunt each and every record.” While one wrote, “The calm before the storm #SalmanKhan with iconic tiger scarf #Tiger3.”

One person retweeted the teaser video and wrote, “No one can match his swag fir Ek baar Tiger aagaya hai cant wait to watch him on big screen. #Tiger3. All the best Salman bhai @BeingSalmanKhan his coming to rule again.” Another one said, “First line has vintage Salman Khan style in it. What a announcement literally made my day the biggest film coming next eid. SALMANIA be ready for the Special Eidi from the man himself @BeingSalmanKhan #Tiger3”

One Shah Rukh Khan fan also reacted to the video and said, “Jabra SRKians will support #Tiger3 from their heart. Its not the time to fight but to be united. SRK has a special cameo in Tiger3 & Salman has also in #Pathaan. Hum sab milkar Enjoy kare KHAN Brothers ki Bhaigiri (Let's all of us enjoy Khan brothers' film).”

Apart from Salman and Katrina Kaif, the film also stars actor Emraan Hashmi. A few days back, the cast and crew of Tiger 3 were in Delhi for the shoot of the action-packed movie. After wrapping the schedule, Salman had returned to Mumbai along with his co-stars Katrina and Emraan. The trio shot for the movie in several other foreign locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia.

Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

The first film of the popular franchise called Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both installments of the franchise.

(With inputs from ANI)

