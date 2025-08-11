'Bacchi saath mein hai': Stern mamu Salman Khan warns paparazzi to keep distance as he attends event with niece Ayat

Actor Salman Khan attended the World Padel League season three in Mumbai with his niece Ayat Sharma. Several videos and pictures of the duo surfaced on social media platforms. Salman Khan and his niece Ayat spent time together at a Mumbai event.

Salman Khan turns protective uncle for niece Ayat

In a clip, Salman is seen tightly holding Ayat's hand as they walk through a crowd. At one point, he told the crowd, "Chalo chalo bacchi saath mein hai (Move ahead, a kid is with me)." For the event, Salman wore an olive T-shirt and trousers. Ayat was seen in a white dress.

Salman, Sohail, Ayat watch Nirvan play padel

In another clip, Salman was seen watching a game with Ayat standing in front of him. He placed his hands on Ayat's shoulder and smiled at the crowd. Salman's brother Sohail Khan was also seen standing next to him. His son Nirvan played a match with a few other players.

Salman gets a hug from Ayat

In a video, Ayat was seen sitting in the audience. After seeing Salman, she walked up to him, gesturing for him to carry her in his arms. As Salman held her, she gave him a hug.

In a few other clips, Salman was seen having a chat with a person and laughing. He also spoke with Nirvan. The actor was seen winking at the paparazzi in another video.

Salman's family time

Salman has been spending time with his family members. Recently, he celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his sister, Alvira Agnihotri's residence in Mumbai. Salman's father, Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan with his wife, Sshura Khan, his son Arhaan Khan, and Arpita Khan Sharma were also part of the celebrations.

In a video, Salman smiled as Arpita and Alvira tied Rakhi on his wrist. Arbaaz and Sohail also took part in the rituals and showered their sisters with love and blessings.

Salman's films

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. It also featured Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is now gearing up to play an Indian Army soldier in Apoorva Lakhia-directed Battle of Galwan. It is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.