Salman Khan impressed with Raj B Shetty's Kannada film Rakkasapuradhol trailer; producer promises him Hindi version soon

Bollywood star Salman Khan has reacted to the trailer of the Kannada film Rakkasapuradhol, starring Raj B Shetty and directed by Ravi Saranga. Producer Ravi Varma took to his Instagram to post a video of the actor watching the trailer of the recently released film on a laptop and praising the team. Salman Khan was all praise for Raj B Shetty's Rakkasapuradhol team.

Salman Khan reacts to Rakkasapuradhol trailer Ravi wrote on Instagram, promising to show Salman a Hindi version of Rakkasapuradhol soon. “Grateful to Salman Khan sir @beingsalmankhan for blessing our production venture Rakkasapuradhol, which is now ruling the theatres. Eagerly waiting to show you the Hindi version very soon. #rakkasapuradhol #rajbshetty,” wrote the producer.

In the video he shared, Salman could be seen invested in the trailer as he watched it on a laptop. First, he bobbed his head to Arjun Janya’s score, before seemingly taken aback by a scene, patting the producer on the back. As the trailer progressed, Salman could be seen interacting with Ravi and asking him questions about the trailer and Raj.

The video ends with Ravi smiling widely as Salman praises the team and places a hand on his shoulder.