Salman Khan impressed with Raj B Shetty's Kannada film Rakkasapuradhol trailer; producer promises him Hindi version soon
Producer Ravi Varma took to his Instagram to share a video of Salman Khan's reaction as he watched the trailer of Raj B Shetty's Rakkasapurandhol.
Bollywood star Salman Khan has reacted to the trailer of the Kannada film Rakkasapuradhol, starring Raj B Shetty and directed by Ravi Saranga. Producer Ravi Varma took to his Instagram to post a video of the actor watching the trailer of the recently released film on a laptop and praising the team.
Salman Khan reacts to Rakkasapuradhol trailer
Ravi wrote on Instagram, promising to show Salman a Hindi version of Rakkasapuradhol soon. “Grateful to Salman Khan sir @beingsalmankhan for blessing our production venture Rakkasapuradhol, which is now ruling the theatres. Eagerly waiting to show you the Hindi version very soon. #rakkasapuradhol #rajbshetty,” wrote the producer.
In the video he shared, Salman could be seen invested in the trailer as he watched it on a laptop. First, he bobbed his head to Arjun Janya’s score, before seemingly taken aback by a scene, patting the producer on the back. As the trailer progressed, Salman could be seen interacting with Ravi and asking him questions about the trailer and Raj.
The video ends with Ravi smiling widely as Salman praises the team and places a hand on his shoulder.
About Rakkasapurandhol
For the unversed, Rakkasapurandhol released in theatres on February 6. The film also stars Swathishta Krishnan, Archana Kottige, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, B Suresh, and Jahangir apart from Raj. Raj plays a police officer in the film, which received decent reviews upon its release, with stars like Upendra praising the actor’s performance.
It is produced by Ravi Varma, a long-standing stunt choreographer across industries. He has worked on films like Akhanda 2, Shyam Singha Roy, Raees, Gadar 2, and Border 2, among others. The video he posted seems to show him showing Salman the video on the sidelines of the Battle of Galwan shoot. He previously worked with the actor for the 2014 film Jai Ho.
Salman Khan’s recent work
In 2023, Salman starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, apart from playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. In 2024, he played cameos in Singham Again and Baby John, starring Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan. He starred in Sikandar in 2025, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, but the film wasn’t received well. Salman also had a cameo in Aryan Khan’s debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He is now shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s war film Battle of Galwan, which is expected to hit screens this summer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.