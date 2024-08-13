Salman Khan: In this generation, men don’t want to be men

Salman expressed his views when he joined his father and Javed at the trailer launch of the docu-series Angry Young Men, which trace their journey in the industry.

Salman speaks his heart out

At the event, the actor spoke about their work and their impact on Indian cinema.

“A lot of writers, (simply) write. Salim-Javed put their life experiences (in their writings), what they’ve learned from people around them, what they’ve seen, what their parents have taught them, and the way their children have grown up. They have taken from life and put it in the cinema. The rest of the writers take it from the cinema and put it back in the cinema,” Salman said at the trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He added, “God makes men, they don’t want to be men anymore… He makes a lot of men. But this generation, they don’t want to be men. These two here, my father and Javed sahab, they are men, they are still men and they want to be men”. Javed was happy to hear this as he was seen throwing a fist in the air with excitement.

Looking back at the troubled time

Salman also looked back at the time when the writer duo faced a lot of flak. He said, “Two people giving hits after hits. Dimag inka chal raha tha aur bohot ache se chal raha tha. Kyunki woh hit pe hit de rahe the. Zyada kaam ke wajah se jinhe mana karte the, unhone bola ki inka dimaag kharab hai. Dimaag toh unka kharab hai. (The minds of this duo were working more than fine because they were giving back-to-back hits. Only those people who Salim-Javed didn’t work with were the ones who called them mad. It was the opposite)”.

About Angry Young Men

A three-part documentary series, Angry Young Men is set to take audiences on a journey through the lives of legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed. It is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby Films.

Acclaimed editor Namrata Rao, known for her exceptional work on films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Ishqiya, Band Baaja Baaraat, and Kahaani, takes the helm as director, bringing her perspective to the project.

Angry Young Men delves into the revolutionary storytelling of Salim-Javed, the duo behind iconic blockbusters like Zanjeer, Sholay, and Deewar. It is slated to release on August 20.