Salman Khan feels bad when his films make less than 300 crore, says Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani is gearing up for the release of his next film Vedaa. The director talked about his process of filmmaking during the promotional rounds while also sharing his thoughts on working with so many stars over the course of his career. During an interview with The Lallantop, when Nikkhil was asked why he has not worked with Salman Khan more often, the director shared that there is always the pressure of the box office, from which he wants to stay away. Nikkhil Advani opened up about working with Salman Khan.

What Nikkhil said

Nikkhil has worked with Salman in Salaam-E-Ishq, and thereafter in Hero. Talking about not working as frequently, Nikkhil said in Hindi, “Salman Khan's films have to make ₹300 crore. If his film collects less than ₹300 crore, then he feels really bad. It has to be that big. I do not want that burden. I want to sleep well at night. I do not want to carry the burden of making that ₹300 crore film. I want to make films that I want to. I love Salman, he is my messiah.”

He went on to add, “There is that option of, ‘In case of emergency, please call’, that is what Salman for me on my contact list. I know he will leave everything and come. Even if he is doing the biggest action scene, if someone calls him, he will say, ‘I will go, this person is in trouble.’ He is the messiah of the industry. But I don’t want to have that stress of ₹300-400 crore. If it happens, great, but I don’t want that stress."

More details

Nikkhil's Vedaa tells the story of a young girl played by Sharvari, who plays the titular character and her fight against oppression. Her character seeks social justice against tyrants who oppressed the downtrodden communities on the basis of caste and untouchability. It stars John Abraham, Abhishek Bannerjee, as well as Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy in cameo appearances. The film releases in theatres on August 15.