John Abraham reveals why he lashed out at reporter at Vedaa trailer launch: ‘I know he was planted to antagonise me’

What John said

“I know that one person was planted there to rile me up, to antagonise me, to make me angry. And I want to say that they won and I lost because I got angry," John said. He claimed that the question was directed to him in order to “intentionally” provoke him.

John also recalled an instance from his early days as an actor when a magazine editor did a story on how his career is finished. However, as it turned out, the editor is now a co-producer on Vedaa. When John asked them why they didn't want him to succeed, they didn't have any reason. "I don’t like trailer launches because you time travel 20 years back, the same journalists, the same absurd questions, no one is asking the right questions, and entertainment journalism in India, according to me, is finished," John added.

What happened at Vedaa trailer launch

When the journalist asked John to do ‘kuchh naya’ (something new), John initially furiously responded. He said, “First of all did you watch this film?” The reporter replied, “No sir, I assumed from the trailer.” To this, John replied, “Can I call out bad questions and idiots?”

John then seemed to cool down a little and further said, “I want to directly tell you that this film is different. At least for me, what I've done is a very intense performance. Since you haven't seen the film yet... Maybe watch the film first and then judge." He joked, “After that, I am all yours. Whatever you say. But if you're wrong, I'm going to turn you around and tear you apart.”

Vedaa is helmed by Nikkhil Advani. It stars John along with Sharvari in the lead roles.