Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit played lead roles in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.
Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Lata Mangeshkar express grief as music director Vijay Patil dies

  • Salman Khan mourned the death of Vijay Patil, of music composer duo Raam Laxman. The duo had composed music for many of Salman's films including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Patthar Ke Phool and Hum Saath Saath Hain.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:22 AM IST

Music director Vijay Patil, of music composer duo Raam Laxman, died on Saturday and Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and others, have expressed their grief. Vijay died due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Nagpur.

Salman tweeted on Saturday, "Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like maine pyaar kiya, patthar ke phool, hum saath saath hain, hum apke hain kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family."

The music composer had received both doses of the Covid-19- vaccine. "He had taken second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time... But when he came home he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest," the music composer's son Amar told PTI on Saturday.

Madhuri also took to Twitter to express her grief. "My heartfelt condolences to the family of #RamLaxman ji Folded hands Thank you for your timeless music including some of my most popular songs from HAHK. Ishwar aapki aatma ko shanti de (May God grant peace to your soul)#RIP," she tweeted.


Earlier in the day, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter, "I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects."

Also read: Anupam Kher says Kirron's health is improving, reveals Robert De Niro checks in on her 'every few days'

Lata had lent her voice for many popular numbers by the music composer duo. Vijay also composed music for Marathi films by legendary filmmaker Dada Kondke.

