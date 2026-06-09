Salman Khan looks bereaved at friend's funeral; Salma Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan join him
Salman Khan was joined by his family at the funeral of a close family friend on Tuesday. Videos show him looking emotional as he left the place.
On Tuesday, Salman Khan attended the funeral of a close family friend. The actor was spotted looking bereaved as he paid his condolences. His family also joined him at the funeral to pay their last respects to the friend, identified as Kumud Rane.
Salman Khan looks emotional at friend’s funeral
Salman arrived at the cremation ground with his security and close associates. He appeared bereaved in the paparazzi's online videos. Some moments even show him looking overwhelmed as he hugged the family and offered his condolences before making his way out. The actor looked emotional as he was spotted talking to the people present there, too.
Apart from Salman, Salma Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present at the funeral. Seema Sajdeh also paid Kumud her last respects, as did Amrita Arora with her mother, Joyce Polycarp. Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor also visited the family to pay their condolences.{{/usCountry}}
Apart from Salman, Salma Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present at the funeral. Seema Sajdeh also paid Kumud her last respects, as did Amrita Arora with her mother, Joyce Polycarp. Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor also visited the family to pay their condolences.{{/usCountry}}
When Salman Khan lost his cool at the paparazzi{{/usCountry}}
When Salman Khan lost his cool at the paparazzi{{/usCountry}}
Last month, Salman was spotted visiting someone at Hinduja Hospital, and he lost his cool at the paparazzi after he stepped out. When they kept yelling, “Bhai, bhai, Matrubhumi,” he lashed out, saying, “Pagal ho gaye ho? (Have you gone crazy?)” while making a gesture towards his forehead in visible anger. The photographers apologised to him.
Later, Salman took to his Instagram to talk about what happened, writing, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter.” He also wrote, “But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life (Forget about the picture, what matters more – a film or someone’s life?)”
Last month, Salman also mourned the death of his friend Sushil Kumar. In a note shared on social media, the actor described him as more than a friend, calling him his brother. He also posted old photographs of Sushil and himself with his father, Salim Khan, to detail their over four-decade-long friendship.
Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It also features Chitrangada Singh. The actor is also shooting for Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, co-starring Nayanthara and produced by Dil Raju.
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