Salman Khan looks bereaved at friend's funeral; Salma Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan join him

On Tuesday, Salman Khan attended the funeral of a close family friend. The actor was spotted looking bereaved as he paid his condolences. His family also joined him at the funeral to pay their last respects to the friend, identified as Kumud Rane.

Salman Khan looks emotional at friend’s funeral

Salman Khan was seen looking visibly emotional at a friend's funeral.

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Salman arrived at the cremation ground with his security and close associates. He appeared bereaved in the paparazzi's online videos. Some moments even show him looking overwhelmed as he hugged the family and offered his condolences before making his way out. The actor looked emotional as he was spotted talking to the people present there, too.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from Salman, Salma Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present at the funeral. Seema Sajdeh also paid Kumud her last respects, as did Amrita Arora with her mother, Joyce Polycarp. Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor also visited the family to pay their condolences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from Salman, Salma Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present at the funeral. Seema Sajdeh also paid Kumud her last respects, as did Amrita Arora with her mother, Joyce Polycarp. Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor also visited the family to pay their condolences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When Salman Khan lost his cool at the paparazzi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Salman Khan lost his cool at the paparazzi {{/usCountry}}

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Last month, Salman was spotted visiting someone at Hinduja Hospital, and he lost his cool at the paparazzi after he stepped out. When they kept yelling, “Bhai, bhai, Matrubhumi,” he lashed out, saying, “Pagal ho gaye ho? (Have you gone crazy?)” while making a gesture towards his forehead in visible anger. The photographers apologised to him.

Later, Salman took to his Instagram to talk about what happened, writing, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter.” He also wrote, “But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life (Forget about the picture, what matters more – a film or someone’s life?)”

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Last month, Salman also mourned the death of his friend Sushil Kumar. In a note shared on social media, the actor described him as more than a friend, calling him his brother. He also posted old photographs of Sushil and himself with his father, Salim Khan, to detail their over four-decade-long friendship.

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Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It also features Chitrangada Singh. The actor is also shooting for Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, co-starring Nayanthara and produced by Dil Raju.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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