Helen celebrates Salim Khan's 90th birthday with Salma Khan, pens sweet note: 'Thank you for wonderful years together'

Veteran writer Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24 along with his wives, Helen and Salma Khan. Helen took to social media to share pictures from the celebration and penned a heartwarming note wishing Salim on his big day. Inside Salim Khan's birthday bash with Helen and Salma Khan.

Salim Khan's birthday bash

On Monday, Helen posted a series of photos on Instagram. In the first picture, Helen and Salma twinned in black as they sat on either side of Salim for the photograph. She also shared another picture of Salim standing in front of his birthday cake with Salma and Helen by his side. Sharing the images, Helen wrote, “Happy 90th birthday!! Thank you for the wonderful years together — for your kindness, your humour, your steady presence, and the love you’ve given us all. I’m grateful for you every day. Wishing you health, peace, and all the happiness your beautiful heart deserves. May the Almighty always bless you.”

Salim’s daughter, Arpita Khan, also penned a sweet birthday wish for her father, writing, “Happiest 90th Birthday, Daddy. We are truly blessed to celebrate you today and every day. You are a living legend, and we are your legacy. Thank you for being the wind beneath our wings, thank you for being the calm in a storm, thank you for being the strength we all need, thank you for teaching us the values of family, and thank you for always being our safe place. You are our Galaxy. Love you forever and ever.”

Salim Khan’s marriages

Salim Khan first married Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) in 1964, long before his rise as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated writers. The couple built a strong family together and have four children — Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. In 1981, Salim Khan entered into a second marriage with actor Helen, whom he met on the sets of the film Don. His second marriage was not initially accepted by his children; however, today the entire family shares a warm and harmonious bond.

Salim began his career with small acting roles, but his breakthrough came when he shifted to writing. Alongside Javed Akhtar, he redefined Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 80s. Films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Don made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, cementing his “angry young man” image. Even after he parted ways with Javed, Salim continued writing successful films such as Angaaray (1986), Naam (1986), Kabzaa (1988) and Jurm (1990).