Salman Khan, Nayanthara resume shooting for film with Vamshi Paidipally after puja ceremony: Watch

Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally’s next film, starring Bollywood star Salman and Kollywood star Nayanthara, began filming recently. A video posted by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateshwara Creations on Wednesday shows the actors attending a puja ceremony before they began shooting for the film.

Salman Khan, Nayanthara shoot for their next

Salman Khan and Nayanthara will act together for the first time.

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Raju posted a video from the puja ceremony and muhurat shot of Salman and Nayanthara’s next. Tentatively called #SVC63 by the team, the video shows Raju, Vamshi and the rest of the team arriving on set in Mumbai. Nayanthara arrives, dressed in a black jumpsuit, while Salman wears a black T-shirt and jeans. After greeting the team, he takes in the set and gears up to shoot. The video ends with the muhurat shot being given.

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{{^usCountry}} Salman and Nayanthara officially kicked off shooting for the film in Mumbai on Saturday. Sources close to the unit say the ambitious action entertainer is being produced on a grand canvas. Filming is currently underway on a specially erected set where high-intensity action sequences, apart from some crucial scenes, will be shot. Vamshi has crafted powerful roles for both the lead actors, as per the source. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman and Nayanthara officially kicked off shooting for the film in Mumbai on Saturday. Sources close to the unit say the ambitious action entertainer is being produced on a grand canvas. Filming is currently underway on a specially erected set where high-intensity action sequences, apart from some crucial scenes, will be shot. Vamshi has crafted powerful roles for both the lead actors, as per the source. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complete cast and technical crew of the film are yet to be revealed. The team aims to release it in 2027. About Vamshi Paidipally {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complete cast and technical crew of the film are yet to be revealed. The team aims to release it in 2027. About Vamshi Paidipally {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vamshi began his career in Telugu films with the 2010 Jr NTR-starrer Brindavanam. He later helmed films such as Ram Charan’s Yevadu and Nagarjuna and Karthi’s Oopiri. His 2019 Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. In 2023, he ventured into Tamil cinema with Vijay-starrer Varisu. The Salman and Nayanthara-starrer will mark his Bollywood debut. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vamshi began his career in Telugu films with the 2010 Jr NTR-starrer Brindavanam. He later helmed films such as Ram Charan’s Yevadu and Nagarjuna and Karthi’s Oopiri. His 2019 Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. In 2023, he ventured into Tamil cinema with Vijay-starrer Varisu. The Salman and Nayanthara-starrer will mark his Bollywood debut. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

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After the 2023 film Tiger 3, Salman played cameos in Singham Again and Baby John in 2024. In 2025, he starred in Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss. Now, the star also has the war film Maatrubhumi lined up, apart from this one. He is also touted to play a cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji.

Nayanthara last starred in the Tamil Netflix film Test in 2025 and the Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu this year. She has numerous films lined up, including Toxic in Kannada, a yet-to-be-titled Telugu film with Balakrishna, Mookuthi Amman 2, Mannangatti Since 1960, Hi, and Rakkayie in Tamil, and Patriot and Dear Students in Malayalam. The film with Salman is her second Hindi film after Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 hit Jawan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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