Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri gets engaged to Tina Rijhwani after ‘leaving girlfriend behind', shares pics

Ayaan Agnihotri, the nephew of actor Salman Khan, has announced his engagement to Tina Rijhwani. Taking to their Instagram on Saturday, Ayaan and Tina shared a bunch of photos. Ayaan Agnihotri and Tina Rijhwani have been dating for quite some time.

In the photos, Ayaan and Alizeh hugged each other as they got engaged. She also showed off her ring in her solo photo. Ayaan also kissed Alizeh as they stood outdoors while firecrackers were seen in the background. The duo was also seen praying in another picture. He also shared an old picture of themselves.

Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha react to the happy news

Sharing the photos, he captioned it, "Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025 (ring and red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Malaika Arora said, "Yaaaaaaaniiiiiiii, tinaaaaa (red heart emojis)." Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Omg omg omg omg I cannnnnt!!!!!" Zaheer Iqbal commented, "Broooooooo, congratulations, guys, so so happy for u both."

More about Ayaan's family, career

He is the son of Salman's sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and her husband, Atul Agnihotri. He also has a sister, Alizeh Agnihotri. While Ayaan's sister Alizeh made her acting debut with Farrey and earned immense praise, he decided to become a musician.

For the unversed, Salman had earlier collaborated with Ayaan on the song You Are Mine, composed by Vishal Mishra. The rap portions were performed by Ayaan. He also released his single Universal Laws and has been working on his own EP.

Although Ayaan comes from a well-known family, it took him eight years to find a producer and release his music. Last year, when Hindustan Times spoke to him and asked the reason behind it, he had said, “I kept my writing and music very confidential because even though I had a fond passion for it, I didn't feel that I was there yet. I knew I sounded bad, and my accent was heavier."

"It didn't sound appropriate for the format. I knew my delivery wasn't as good, and my breath control wasn't great. There was a lot of scope for improvement. If I'm going to go out there and tell everybody that this is what I'm going to do, then I'd better be good at it. And that's why it was eight years of just refining,” he had added.