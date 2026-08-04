Salman Khan roasts Badshah after Bali says he taught him voice modulation: ‘Usko samajh aayi ki usne kya samjhaaya hai?’

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan is currently a contestant on the reality show Alliance. After facing a tough week, Sohail's brother, star Salman Khan, was seen entering the show to show support for him in the house. In the latest episode, Salman was seen talking with Sohail as well as with the rest of the contestants in the house. (Also read: Salman Khan makes rare comment about his time in jail: ‘We had bars, in a small area there were 60-70 people’)

What Salman said about Badshah

Salman Khan took a playful dig at Badshah inside the reality show Alliance.

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Salman also interacted with rapper and content creator Bali (Sachin Bali) for a few minutes. Bali performed one of his raps in front of Salman, after which Salman asked him if his singing voice is different from his talking voice.

Bali revealed that he uses a lot of vocal modulation while rapping, said that Badshah had taught him to do so, and asked him to do a commercial song. Salman quipped, "Badshah ko samajh aayi ki usne kya samjhaaya hai (Did Badshah himself understand what he taught you)?" This left him in giggles.

Bali went on to add that Badshah guided him well. To this, Salman added, "Lekin usko bhi toh samajh aana chahiye voh kya samjha raha hai (But he must understand what he is teaching)."

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Salman hugs Sohail in Alliance

{{^usCountry}} When Salman was seen entering the show, the rest of the contestants were not expecting him, as there had been no prior announcement. His dashing entry through the yellow gate made everyone inside the house stand up in utter shock. He walked straight inside and was seen hugging Sohail, who looked emotional and hugged him tightly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Salman was seen entering the show, the rest of the contestants were not expecting him, as there had been no prior announcement. His dashing entry through the yellow gate made everyone inside the house stand up in utter shock. He walked straight inside and was seen hugging Sohail, who looked emotional and hugged him tightly. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier on the show, Sohail had made an emotional confession. He recalled being sexually harassed as a child and revealed that he did not tell anyone about the incident until he became an adult.

While speaking to Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Aly Goni, Sohail said he is strongly against ragging and has always told his children never to feel shy or embarrassed about speaking up if someone bullies them. He then revealed that he, too, had experienced sexual harassment when he was young.

About Alliance

Alliance is a reality competition series that premiered on Prime Video in 2026 and is hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu. The show features celebrity contestants from the worlds of television, films, digital content and sports, who compete in physically and mentally demanding challenges while forming and breaking alliances in a bid to survive the game. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.