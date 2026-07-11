Salman Khan sells 758 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for 3.50 crore, bought for 2.88 crore in 2015

Salman Khan sold an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West locality for ₹3.50 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Khan purchased the apartment for ₹2.88 crore in 2015.

Mumbai real estate update: Salman Khan sold an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West locality for ₹3.50 crore. (AFP)

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According to the property registration documents, Salman Khan's apartment is in Shiv-Asthan Heights, a residential building in Bandra West.

The apartment was purchased by multiple homebuyers: Munira Akberali Dandawala, Mahdiali Akberali Dandawala, and Zehra Mahdiali Dandawala. The transaction, registered on July 9, 2026, involved a stamp duty of ₹21 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000, documents show.

As per the registered documents, the apartment has a carpet area of 758 sq ft, and the homebuyers purchased it with two car parking spaces. The deal translates to a price of around ₹46,000 per sq ft on the carpet area, documents show.

Salman Khan and the homebuyers could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: ₹5.35 crore, check details here">Salman Khan sells Bandra West apartment in Mumbai for ₹5.35 crore, check details here

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{{^usCountry}} Salman Khan has long been associated with Bandra, where he resides with his family at the iconic Galaxy Apartments on Bandstand. The actor has also invested in multiple residential and commercial properties over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman Khan has long been associated with Bandra, where he resides with his family at the iconic Galaxy Apartments on Bandstand. The actor has also invested in multiple residential and commercial properties over the years. {{/usCountry}}

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Similarly, in July 2025, Salman Khan sold a 1,318 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West area for ₹5.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. According to property registration documents, the apartment sold by Salman Khan is located in Shiv Asthan Heights. It has a built-up area of 122.45 sq. m. (1,318 sq ft).

In June 2026, Khan was in the news after Khans received clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to build a residential tower at Bandra’s Chimbai which is a few hundred metres down Galaxy Apartments where the actor has been living since 1974.

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According to a Hindustan Times report, as per MCZMA documents accessed, the new house, located in a quiet by-lane off the main road and offering better security, will be built on a plot owned by Khan’s mother Salma. According to the minutes of the June 16 meeting, the plot had a two-storey residential structure dating prior to 1956.

The original owner of the plot as it was dilapidated. The site was resold a couple of times and finally purchased by the Khans in 2011. They subsequently demolished the two-storey structure on the plot as it was dilapidated, the report said.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri’s firm to redevelop 60-year-old Bandra housing society

All about Bandra West

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Bandra West, particularly the Pali Hill, Bandstand and Carter Road neighbourhoods, has long been regarded as the heart of Bollywood's residential landscape.

Also Read: ₹2.78 crore">Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan purchases a 1,243 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Jogeshwari for ₹2.78 crore

The locality is home to several prominent film personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rekha and Sanjay Dutt, among several others.