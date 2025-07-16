Salman Khan sells apartment for 5.35 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sold an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹5.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Salman Khan has sold an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹ 5.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. (Representational photo)

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment sold by Salman Khan is located in Shiv Asthan Heights. It has a built-up area of 122.45 sq. m. (~1,318 sq ft).

The deal also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 32.01 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. The transaction was registered on July 15, 2025, it showed.

In 2023, Khan leased the Shiv Asthan Heights tower on 16th Road in Bandra West for a monthly rent of ₹1.5 lakh. A report published in the Hindustan Times in 2023 said the rent increased to ₹1.57 lakh in the second year and ₹1.65 lakh in the third year. The 1,318 sq ft apartment on the 14th floor of the tower was rented out for a 36-month period to Rajesh Harishchandra Gandhi, and the agreement was registered on February 16, 2023.

Salman Khan could not be reached for a comment.

Bandra West is a high-end real estate market in Mumbai offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties. The locality comprises a mix of upscale apartments, heritage bungalows, and boutique commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors, SquareYards noted.

Also Read: Why do some Bollywood stars prefer renting over buying homes in Mumbai

The area is well-connected through the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and upcoming Metro lines. It is also near major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Salman Khan has starred in several films, such as Sultan (2018), Bharat (2020), and Sikander (2025), and has produced several movies, such as Tubelight (2017), under the banner of Salman Khan Films. He is also the founder of the Being Human Foundation and actively contributes to various charitable causes.

Earlier this year, the Bollywood actor Salman Khan completed extensive renovations to enhance security at his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra, eight months after a shooting incident outside his residence.

One of the biggest monthly rental deals registered in 2023 was that of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. According to documents accessed by Propstack, Khan had rented out 23,042 sq ft of retail space he owns in Mumbai’s Santacruz area to Landcraft Retail Pvt Ltd for ₹90 lakh a month. The commercial space was leased at an annual rent of around ₹12 crore, and the security deposit for the deal is ₹5.4 crore.