Salman Khan sends rescue boats to flood-hit Punjab, to adopt villages via Being Human

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extended critical support to flood-affected regions in Punjab. As the state reels under severe flooding caused by relentless monsoon rains, Salman’s Being Human Foundation has dispatched five rescue boats to aid ongoing relief operations, as reported by India Today. Being Human's initiative includes rescuing residents and distributing supplies, while Bollywood stars unite in support, raising funds and pledging assistance.(AFP)

Salman's foundation distributing food supplies

According to officials, three of the boats are already in active use, rescuing stranded residents, distributing food supplies, and assisting volunteers in hard-to-reach areas. The remaining two boats were officially handed over at the Ferozepur border. Deepak Bali, Chairman of Punjab Tourism, confirmed that the foundation also plans to adopt flood-hit villages near the border town of Husainiwala.

Salman addressed the situation during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday, saying, “We are doing as much as we can. We have contributed to the relief fund. Even famous singers from Punjab are helping in every way they can, keeping their rivalries aside.”

About Punjab floods

The flooding in Punjab has reached a critical level, with the death toll rising to 51, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations. Widespread rainfall over the past week has caused rivers to overflow, inundating several districts. Relief operations continue across the state as thousands remain displaced or cut off from basic necessities.

Film industry reacts

As Punjab battles devastating floods, stars from Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry have united in support. Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt message on social media, offering prayers and strength to those affected. Celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt (who also shared donation links) expressed solidarity.

Sonu Sood launched a helpline, Diljit Dosanjh adopted 10 villages, and Ammy Virk pledged to rebuild 200 homes. Punjabi stars Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Satinder Sartaaj, and Karan Aujla also joined relief efforts.