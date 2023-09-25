Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reunite at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's home for Ganpati darshan. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are set to reunite on screen as lead actors in the film Tiger Vs Pathaan in future. But before that, the two came together at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's home to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. They also posed together with the CM for pictures. Several other celebrities from the film industry visited the CM's residence for the Ganpati darshan. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan declares the game won't be same for everyone, says ‘dil dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game’

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at his home.

Shah Rukh Khan was in a blue kurta and white pathani salwar while Salman was in a maroon kurta and black pyjama. The latter sported a cropped hairstyle and also had a yellow stole around his shoulders which was offered to him at the CM's house. Salman was joined by his sister Aprita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Shah Rukh Khan being welcomed by Eknath Shinde.

Salman Khan with Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan at Eknath Shinde's home.

Among others who were present for the Ganpati darshan at Eknath Shinde's home were Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Asha Bhosle, Boney Kapoor and Rashami Desai.

Shah Rukh Khan visits T-Series office as well

On the same evening, Shah Rukh also visited the T-Series office for the Ganpati darshan. He was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, who also performed the aarti at the office. He recently also sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai along with his younger son AbRam and his manager Pooja.

More about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's films

Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Jawan. The film is expected to cross worldwide gross collection of ₹1000 crore on Monday. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which is scheduled to release in theatres around Christmas or New Year.

Salman will now be hosting Bigg Boss 17 which will go on air October 15 onwards. He will returning to the silver screen with Tiger 3, which will hit the theatres this Diwali. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

Salman and Shah Rukh have made cameos in each other's films but will be returning as co-stars in Tiger Vs Pathaan. According to a Pinkvilla report, the script for the film has been locked and the shooting will start around March next year.

