Shah Rukh Khan seeks Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings with AbRam as Jawan crosses 900 crore. Watch video

After attending the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia, Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam sought Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings on Thursday. The actor was spotted by paparazzi at the pandal in Mumbai, making offerings and praying to Lord Ganesha. (Also read: Jawan box office collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters ₹900 crore club worldwide) Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi.

Videos from the pandal show Shah Rukh in a white shirt, joined by AbRam and his manager Pooja Dadlani. A priest put a tilak on Shah Rukh's forehead as the actor made an offering of coconuts and sweets. Shah talked to AbRam throughout and folded his hands in prayer.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence Mannat on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. Sharing a picture of Ganesha idol, SRK took to Instagram and expressed his festive greetings to all. "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!" he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan with Pooja Dadlani, AbRam and her daughter. (Varinder Chawla)

The Ganesh Chaturthi is extra special for Shah Rukh Khan as his second release of the year, Jawan, is on its way to become another ₹1000 crore hit for him. The film has already crossed ₹900 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is expected to join the elite ₹1000 crore club this weekend.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh has a double role in the movie.

Billed as an high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society", the film stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

