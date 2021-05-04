IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's title track to be unveiled on May 5
Salman Khan in a poster from Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan in a poster from Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's title track to be unveiled on May 5

While the title track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been composed by Sajid-Wajid, the lyrics are by Sajid. He is also the singer.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 07:51 PM IST

Actor Salman Khan on Tuesday announced that the title track of his next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be released on May 5.

The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a poster of the upcoming song along with the caption, "Kal aayega... Most Wanted..#RadheTitleTrack."

The title track of Radhe has been composed by musician duo Sajid-Wajid, while Sajid Khan has been credited as the song's lyricist and singer.


Taking the internet by storm, the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had shattered all records with over 30 million views within 12 hours of its release on YouTube.

The trailer gave audiences a glimpse of everything that's in store including adrenaline-pumping action sequences, signature one-liners, catchy music and dance moves that become nationwide trends and drove the digital platform into a frenzy.

Interestingly, while it became the fastest Bollywood trailer to reach 100k likes in a record time of 10 minutes, it is also the first Indian film to have a multi-format release.

The film will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators. The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per Covid protocols. A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' after incendiary tweets violating 'Hateful Conduct' policy

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner, directed by Prabhudeva, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Radhe is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
salman khan radhe your most wanted bhai bollywood + 1 more

Related Stories

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan worked together in the omedy film Andaz Apna Apna.
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan worked together in the omedy film Andaz Apna Apna.
bollywood

When Salman defended Aamir against rumours of affair: 'Those are about me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan once appeared for an interview where he defended his colleague Aamir Khan against rumours of an affair.
READ FULL STORY
Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai gets CBFC's UA certificate without any cuts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • Ahead of the simultaneous digital and theatrical release of Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, the film has bagged UA certificate from the CBFC. It can be viewed by all age groups in theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP