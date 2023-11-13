Salman Khan's Tiger 3 day 2 advance booking sees a dip despite holiday

Tiger 3 advance booking day 2: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 became the actor's biggest opener this Diwali. After a massive response on day 1, reports suggest that the film has recorded a dip in terms of advance booking for its second day. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film has made a business of ₹17.48 crore in day 2 advance bookings. Also read: Tiger 3 box office collection day 1

Tiger 3 advance booking day 2: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3 trailer.

Tiger 3 is the third highest film of 2023 with its advance booking on day 2, after Shah Rukh Khan's films. While Pathaan recorded business of ₹32.10 crore with advance booking for its second day, Jawan minted ₹21.62 crore.

Reportedly, Tiger 3 has sold 6,35,430 tickets across India so far. “#Tiger3 tomorrow advance is low considering the big movie and festival holiday. Let's see, how much spot booking is going to happen,” tweeted the portal. The film earned ₹44.5 crore on its opening day.

The opening figures make Tiger 3 the biggest starter for Salman Khan, after his 2019 film Bharat. Interestingly, Bharat also starred Salman and Katrina Kaif.

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. It's the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe.

The Hindustan Times review of Tiger 3 read, “Salman Khan returns as Tiger for the third instalment of the action franchise, and the latest outing Tiger 3 sees him recharged, refreshed and rejuvenated with more power, force and strength. A disclaimer that I wish makers displayed in the beginning of the film: There's nothing understated in Tiger 3, and that perhaps can be called its USP. It doesn't let you blink with its over-the-top action, decent performances, mind-boggling twists and a gripping screenplay. Director Maneesh Sharma packs all the elements in a manner that it makes for an intriguing watch.”

Responding to the reviews of Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif wrote on Instagram, “Thank you (heart emoji) #Tiger3 in cinemas now! Book your tickets @beingsalmankhan | @therealemraan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse.”

