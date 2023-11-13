Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan film becomes his biggest opener, earns over 44 crore

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 has recorded great numbers on its opening day. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy-thriller released on Diwali. As per a report on sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has minted a gross ₹44.5 crore on day 1 in India. Also read: Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1 Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Tiger 3 poster.

Tiger 3's box office

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Besides Salman and Katrina, the film also has Emraan Hashmi as the prime antagonist. It also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.

The film turned out to be Salman's biggest opener, beating Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in 2019 ( ₹42.30 crore) and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 ( ₹40.35 crore), which also released on Diwali. Similarly for Katrina, Tiger 3 is her third biggest opener after Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan in 2018 ( ₹52.25 crore), and Bharat with Salman.

Tiger 3 advance booking vs opening

As per the portal, the film earned roughly ₹44.5 crore on its first day for all languages. The film had an overall 41.33 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, when it released. The portal also tweeted, “Tiger 3 tomorrow advance is low considering big movie and festival holiday. Let's see, how much spot booking is going to happen.”

The highest second-day advance booking of this year remains for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with ₹32.10 crore, followed by Jawan with ₹21.62 crore. Tiger 3 is currently in the third spot on the list with gross ₹17.48 crore from the advance booking for its second day.

Katrina reacts to Tiger 3 reviews

Celebrating Tiger's release, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and posted the reviews of the film. She simply wrote, “Thank you (heart emoji) Tiger 3 in cinemas now! Book your tickets…"

