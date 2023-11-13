close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan film becomes his biggest opener, earns over 44 crore

Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan film becomes his biggest opener, earns over 44 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 13, 2023 08:34 AM IST

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1: The opening makes Tiger 3 the biggest starter for Salman Khan, beating Bharat, which had scored ₹42.3 crore nett in 2019.

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 has recorded great numbers on its opening day. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy-thriller released on Diwali. As per a report on sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has minted a gross 44.5 crore on day 1 in India. Also read: Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Tiger 3 poster.
Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Tiger 3 poster.

Tiger 3's box office

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Besides Salman and Katrina, the film also has Emraan Hashmi as the prime antagonist. It also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The film turned out to be Salman's biggest opener, beating Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in 2019 ( 42.30 crore) and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 ( 40.35 crore), which also released on Diwali. Similarly for Katrina, Tiger 3 is her third biggest opener after Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan in 2018 ( 52.25 crore), and Bharat with Salman.

Tiger 3 advance booking vs opening

As per the portal, the film earned roughly 44.5 crore on its first day for all languages. The film had an overall 41.33 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, when it released. The portal also tweeted, “Tiger 3 tomorrow advance is low considering big movie and festival holiday. Let's see, how much spot booking is going to happen.”

The highest second-day advance booking of this year remains for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with 32.10 crore, followed by Jawan with 21.62 crore. Tiger 3 is currently in the third spot on the list with gross 17.48 crore from the advance booking for its second day.

Katrina reacts to Tiger 3 reviews

Celebrating Tiger's release, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and posted the reviews of the film. She simply wrote, “Thank you (heart emoji) Tiger 3 in cinemas now! Book your tickets…"

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out