close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film likely to open at 40 cr in India

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film likely to open at 40 cr in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 12, 2023 07:55 PM IST

The opening day box office collection of Tiger 3 makes it Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's third highest opening. They have the 2nd highest, Bharat, in common.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Diwali release, Tiger 3, is all set to open big at the domestic box office. As reported by Mint, the spy thriller has opened at 40 crore on Sunday. This makes Tiger 3 the third biggest opener of both Salman and Katrina. (Also Read: Tiger 3: 'We believe in Salman Khan's stardom, so decided on Diwali release', says YRF distribution VP)

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reunited for Tiger 3 after Bharat
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reunited for Tiger 3 after Bharat

Tiger 3 opening day

The opening day box office collection of Tiger 3 at 40 crore makes it Salman's third highest opener after Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 period drama Bharat ( 42.30 crore) and Sooraj Barjatya's 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo ( 40.35 crore), which also released on the occasion of Diwali.

Tiger 3 would turn out to be the third biggest opener for Katrina after Vijay Krishna Acharya's 2018 period action adventure film Thugs of Hindostan ( 52.25 crore), also produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, and Bharat. 

Why Diwali day release?

In an interview to India Today, YRF distribution head Rohan Malhotra explained the production house's contentious decision to release Tiger 3 on Diwali day, which also happens to be a Sunday. He said, "Had we followed the conventional way, we would have released the film on Republic Day, where we were definitely assured a certain number. But at YRF, we focused on the lifetime business of the film and we came a day earlier. It worked like a dream. We got insane numbers. It came from a simple belief that we had made a good film with a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan and Adi, and all of us at YRF believed in his stardom.”

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in Salman and Katrina's spy thriller franchise. It's also the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes the likes of War and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The Hindustan Times review of the film said, “While the story and broad plot of Tiger 3 is quite intricate and complex with a new twist and turn waiting to unfold every few minutes, what remains problematic is the inconsistent pace.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out