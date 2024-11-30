Salman Khan told Dia Mirza 'one day you’ll play my mother' on screen; actor recalls she was ‘baffled’

What Dia said

Recalling one incident from the shoot of the film, Dia said, “Hum shoot kar rahe the Rajpal Yadav ke saath and bahut funny scene chal raha tha. Scene ke time pe jo lady Salman ki mother play kar rahi thi woh bhi thi. She was waiting for her shot. Salman aise hi mujhse kehte hain, ‘Tumko pata hain ki ek time pe this lady who is playing my mother was my heroine!’ I said kya (We were shooting with Rajpal Yadav, and during that scene, the actor who was playing Salman's mother was waiting for her shot. Salman then told me that the same lady played the heroine in one of his early films! I was like what)? I was shocked, I could not believe it! He was like yeah she was my leading lady in a film. I was like, then she is your age and she is playing your mother? He was like, yeah and one day, you will play my mother!”

More details

Dia went to add, “I was like ‘I hope that day never comes!’ Of all my memories working with Salman, this was a distinct one because this was so hilarious! I was so baffled by that, but I remember him being extremely protective and caring… at that, there was no gender-balance on sets. There were very less women on set.”

Dia made her acting debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein. She later acted in films like Dum, Tehzeeb, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Parineeta, Dus, Fight Club – Members Only, Alag, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Sanju, Thappad, and Bheed. She was last seen in the Netflix India series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.