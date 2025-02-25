Menu Explore
Salman Khan would star if Sanam Teri Kasam was made in 1990s, says film's director: 'He was the perfect romantic hero'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 25, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) is also a romantic drama film. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane in their Hindi film debuts.

Filmmaker Vinay Sapru, who directed Sanam Teri Kasam along with Radhika Rao, shared that had the film been made in the 1990s, Salman Khan would feature in the lead role. Speaking with India Today, Vinay called Salman the "ultimate romantic hero of the era". (Also Read | Sanam Teri Kasam director Vinay Sapru reveals how Salman Khan came to their rescue)

A romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam was initially released in 2016.
Salman Khan in 1990s Sanam Teri Kasam?

When asked who would star in the film if it was made in the 90s, he said, "100% it would have been Salman! The innocence in his eyes, the way he looks at and holds the girl, the purity of thought and emotion—he was the perfect romantic hero of that era, and he would be our perfect Inder. When Salman sir is in a film, he makes his co-star look special because he is so special. Anyone we could have cast opposite him would be special and, of course, it would be a newcomer. His presence alone elevates his leading ladies. He was the ultimate romantic hero of the 90s!"

Vinay Sapru lauds Salman

Praising Salman, he added, "Who wouldn’t want to work with Salman sir? Like Radhika mam says, he is an institution in himself. He has been a superstar for over 30 years, and his longevity is unmatched. We are just waiting for the right script and the right time. Whenever our mentor decides, we would be honoured to work with him again."

Salman and Vinay have worked together in the 2005 film Lucky: No Time For Love. The romance film was written and directed by Radhika and Vinay. It also starred Sneha Ullal.

About Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) is also a romantic drama film. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane in their Hindi film debuts. It also starred Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma and Sudesh Berry. The film re-released in theatres recently.

About Salman's films

Salman will next be seen in Sikandar along with Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is slated for release on Eid this year. In the coming months, Salman will also star in Kick 2. He was last seen in Tiger 3.

