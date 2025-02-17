Menu Explore
Sanam Teri Kasam director Vinay Sapru reveals how Salman Khan came to their rescue: ‘He did it without hesitation’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Feb 17, 2025 07:55 PM IST

Sanam Teri Kasam marked the Bollywood debut of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The film re-released in cinemas on February 7.

Sanam Teri Kasam has been given a new lease on life following its re-release, and now director Vinay Sapru, of the director-duo Vinay Sapru-Radhika Rao, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his support during a critical juncture in the film's initial release. Also read: Mawra Hocane reacts to Sanam Teri Kasam re-release success: ‘My husband is bringing in the luck’

A romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam was initially released in 2016.
A romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam was initially released in 2016.

Vinay reveals

In an interview with DNA, Vinay spoke about why the film failed during its original run on February 5, 2016.

He said, “We put our heart and soul into the film, and we were quite confident that we had made a good film. But the studio didn’t care to promote it. Harsh (Harshvardhan Rane) and Mawra (Hocane) used to visit the studio office every day, sitting there the whole day, but nothing came out of it. Whenever I asked them what they had done at the studio, they would tell me they had just sat there all day. Even though we had good songs, there was no buzz on the ground. People didn’t even know when the film was releasing."

The director revealed that one studio backed out, and they were left looking for ways to find a way out. That’s when Salman Khan stepped in to help.

He shared, “I met Salman and told him about my film’s release. He asked, ‘When is it releasing?’ and surprisingly, I replied, ‘In the next four days.’ He was stunned and asked, ‘Your film has no buzz and you’re releasing it? Why didn’t you come to Bigg Boss for promotions?’ Then, I shared our struggles with him, and after listening, he immediately asked, ‘How can I help, Vinay ji?’ We requested him to tweet our trailer, and he did it without hesitation. That’s what friendship means to him. I am really grateful that he was there for us during such a crisis."

About the film

A romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam was initially released in 2016. Despite being made on a considerable budget of 14 crore, the film failed to impress the audience, garnering only 9.1 crore at the box office and subsequently being labelled a commercial failure. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Harshvardhan and Mawra Hocane. It narrates a heartwarming love story which comes with a tragic ending. The film re-released in cinemas on February 7, and has been working well.

According to Sacnilk, the film has registered the biggest weekend for a Bollywood re-release. It minted 3-3.25 crore on Monday, taking the film's total collection to 18.50 crore, more than double its original lifetime domestic earnings.

