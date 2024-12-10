Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan dances with Helen at her birthday bash in cute video. Watch

Salma dances with Sohail at her birthday party

In the clip, Salma was dressed in a floral suit. Sohail opted for a full sleeve T-shirt, denims and a cap. They grooved as the music played in the background. Speaking to a person, behind the camera, Sohail laughed and said, "I'll match her steps."

After their dance, Salma was seen hugging Sohail. Sharing the clip, Salman wrote, "Mummmmmyyyyy happy birthday… mother India, our world." He also tagged Sohail, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan. Sohail also posted the clip on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday mother India."

Salma, wife of screenwriter Salim Khan, recently celebrated her birthday with family and friends in Mumbai. The party was organised at Arpita Khan's newly-launched restaurant in Mumbai.

Salma dances with Helen

Fitness coach Deanne Panday, who also attended the party, also shared several images and videos from Salma Khan's birthday celebrations. In one of the clips, Salma can be seen cutting a huge cake in the company of her daughters Arpita, Alvira and other members of her family.

Salim's second wife, Helen, was also seen dancing with Salma. "Happy Birthday To Salma Aunty. You are like my mom too, love you so much. Such a blast we have had today & always," she wrote. As per Deanne, Salma turned 83.

Salim married Salma in 1964. They are parents to Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz, Alvira adn Arpita. Salim tied the knot with Helen in 1981.

Recently, Sohail shared a fam-jam picture featuring Salma Khan and Salim Khan, as well as his siblings Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, reacted to the picture and dropped a couple of red heart emojis in the comment section.