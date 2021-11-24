Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Priyanka Chopra roasting her husband Nick Jonas. Here's what she says

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Wednesday reacted to a video in which actor Priyanka Chopra roasts her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas featured together in the Netflix comedy special Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a clip posted by Priyanka Chopra from her account. Though she didn't caption it, Samantha added an 'amazing!' sticker to the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a clip.

In the video, Priyanka said, "I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there."

Speaking about their age gap, Priyanka also said, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.” Her dig left the audience roaring.

The show came amid rumours surrounding Nick and Priyanka's marriage. Their divorce rumours started after Priyanka removed Jonas, her second surname, from her social media platforms last week.

Priyanka and Nick married each other in Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1-2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Currently, Priyanka is working on the Russo Brothers' show Citadel. The actor is awaiting the release of The Matrix: Resurrections, scheduled to release in cinemas on December 22. The film also features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris among others.

She will also be seen in Text For You. Priyanka has also joined the production team for the Broadway comedy Chicken And Biscuits with Nick. She will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.