Vir Das gets a shoutout from Priyanka Chopra for International Emmy nomination

Vir Das has received a shoutout from Priyanka Chopra who congratuled the actor-comedian for his nomination at the Internatonal Emmy Awards. Vir Das was nominated for his comedy special, Vir Das: For India, on Netflix and has been in news back home for his "I Come From Two Indias" monologue.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate Vir. She shared a picture of the nominee medal won by Vir and wrote, “Congratulations @virdas u make us so proud!”

Priyanka Chopra shared a post for Vir Das on Instagram Stories.

Vir Das had shared the news about him attending the International Emmy Awards on his Instagram hande. He shared pictures of his nominee medal and meal and wrote, "I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys For India. It's always for India. #VirDasForIndia."

Tuesday evening, Vir also shared an anecdote about the outfit he wore for walking the red carpet at the International Emmy Awards. Sharing pictures of him wearing a jacket over kurta and pants, he wrote, “Did not want to go with a fancy foofoo designer for the Emmys. Put a post out saying if you’re struggling or studying, I would buy & wear your design. We found #PradeepBhatt @pradbhatt from Haldwani, Uttarakhand in his 4th year at NIFT Kangra. Proud to wear your first originals buddy. Hope this is the beginning of a wonderful future for you! This outfit will soon be auctioned for charity.”

Vir's Netflix comedy special lost out to Call My Agent Season 4 from France in the comedy category. The comedian said he loved the French drama.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the best performance by an actor category for his Netflix movie Serious Men but lost out to Scottish actor David Tennant. Sushmita Sen's web show Aarya was nominated in the best drama series category but Israel's Tehran won the award.