Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes ‘powerhouse of talent’ Kangana Ranaut on birthday: 'Raises the bar with each performance'

Actor Kangana Ranaut turned 35 on Wednesday. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo of Kangana on her Instagram Stories and wished her. Kangana had also shared photos of herself and with her sister Rangoli Chandel, and told her fans that she is at the Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings on her birthday. (Also Read: When Kangana Ranaut revealed who her ideal life partner was: 'Only a stupid girl would reject...')

Samantha shared a picture of Kangana from her Vaishno Devi temple visit and wrote, “Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the ever gorgeous Kangana Ranaut a very happy birthday.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Kangana Ranaut on her 35th birthday.

Earlier, Kangana had posted photos of herself and one with sister Rangoli, marking her birthday. She captioned the post, “Today on the occasion of my birthday day. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishno Devi ji with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

Kangana and Samantha often cheer for each other on social media. Kangana had previously called Samantha the “epitome of woman empowerment” and even commented on her divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya. Kangana had called Chaitanya a ‘brat’ and said that it's always the men in any relationship who are the reason behind a divorce.

Samantha filed for divorce with Naga Chaitanya, last year in October. A few weeks after the news broke, Samantha received a lot of backlash on social media. At that time, Kangana came forward in her support and posted Instagram Stories saying, “Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer.”

“Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes, out of hundred, yes, one woman can be wrong but that’s the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before”, Kangana had added.

