...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Samay Raina roasts Varun Dhawan's new song from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, actor calls him ‘a**hole’. Watch

Samay Raina takes a humorous dig at Varun Dhawan's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's new track Wow.

May 13, 2026 02:31 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
Advertisement

After braving a tumultuous phase following his show India's Got Latent controversy, comedian Samay Raina is back — and how. After roasting comedian Sunil Pal on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Samay has now taken a friendly dig at Varun Dhawan’s new track Wow from his film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. What’s the catch? He did it in front of Varun Dhawan himself.

Samay roasts Varun's new song

Samay Raina jokes about Varun Dhawan's new song from film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Recently, Varun shared a video with Samay on his Instagram Story. The video showed Varun hyping his song, which is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa, and has indeed become quite popular on social media, with many fans singing and making dance reels on it.

The clip shows Varun crooning his track but getting immediately interrupted by Samay, who cheekily roasts the song and says, “Aise nahi chalega gaana yaar (This will not work).” Varun responded, asking, “Why? I thought songs like this work.” Samay continued in his trademark dry humour and said, “Accha gaana banao, apne aap chalega yaar (Make a good song, it will work itself).” Varun responded, “S**t yaar, mujhe laga chal hi jaata aise (I thought it would work).”

After Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial comment resulted in Samay shutting down his popular YouTube show India's Got Latent, the comedian stayed away from the media for some time. He recently released his stand-up comedy special “Still Alive” on YouTube, where he talked about his experience of battling through the aftermath of the controversy. The video received widespread love from the audience and has crossed 60 million views on the platform.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will reunites father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. While Varun plays the lead role in the film, it is helmed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hedge in lead roles. It will release in theatres on June 5.

 
samay raina
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Samay Raina roasts Varun Dhawan's new song from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, actor calls him ‘a**hole’. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.