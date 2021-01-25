Sana Khan says her husband Anas Saiyad, mother feel she has put on weight: ‘It is quite a serious matter’
Former actor Sana Khan revealed that her husband, cleric Anas Saiyad, and mother feel that she has gained weight. She took to Instagram to share a video, in which she said that she has taken their comments quite seriously and will begin working out.
Sana said in the video, “I also have to start working out because I feel I have put on weight. My husband also feels the same and also my mother. So, my mother feels that both my cheeks look like Gulab Jamun and I have become golu, molu, polu. And she keeps teasing me when I video call her, when I am not here.”
“And it is quite a serious matter. Because mothers are the ones who never feel that their kids have come fat. But if my mother is feeling like that, then I have to take some action,” she added.
“Kuch toh karna padega. But kab karoon is the question (I definitely have to do something. But when do I do it, is the question)... #sanakhan #sanaanas #fun #gharkibaatein,” she wrote in her caption.
Last week, Sana celebrated two months of being married to Anas and gifted him a smartphone. She shared a video of him opening the present on Instagram stories.
Sana married Anas in a private ceremony on November 20 last year. Earlier, in an interview, she said that she prayed for a husband like him. “Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai (decent and modest),” she told The Times of India.
Sana, who acted in films such as Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho, announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry a few months ago.
