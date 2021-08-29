Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan poses in crutches with Hardik Pandya, Trishala Dutt says ‘cool pic bro’

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan took to Instagram to share a picture from his Dubai diaries, featuring cricketer Hardik Pandya. Shahraan, who has a leg injury, was in crutches as he smiled for the photo. Hardik stood behind with an arm around him.

While Shahraan wore a black T-shirt with khaki-coloured pants, Hardik wore a printed half-sleeved shirt, black pants and a hat. “Amazing dinner night with @hardikpandya93 #zumadubai,” the post was captioned.

Shahraan’s mother Maanayata Dutt commented on the photo, “Cool dudes.” His half-sister Trishala Dutt wrote, “Cool pic bro,” and also added a heart emoji. While many fans also showered love on the picture, there were also messages of concern. “Aap ko kya ho giya (What happened to you) handsome bro,” one asked. “What happened to your legs? Get well soon bro,” another said.

Last week, Maanayata shared a video in which Sanjay and Shahraan were both seen limping and using crutches to walk. However, they had a smile on their faces. She captioned her Instagram post, “Father and son on the road to recovery.”

Sanjay suffered a sports injury on his heel while playing badminton. Shahraan was also hurt recently and his plaster was removed earlier this month.

Also see: Sanjay Dutt, son Shahraan walk with a limp, use crutches in new video shared by Maanayata Dutt

Sanjay and Maanayata got married in 2008 and welcomed twins Shahraan and Iqra in 2010. Trishala is Sanjay’s daughter from his first marriage to the late Richa Sharma.

Last year, the Dutt family went through a tough time when Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer. However, on Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday in October last year, he revealed that he beat the deadly disease.

Recently, Sanjay was seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film received mostly negative reviews from critics. His upcoming projects include Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2 and Prithviraj in the pipeline.