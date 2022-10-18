Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, and other celebs react to Kedarnath helicopter crash: 'Deeply saddened'

Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter after seven people lost their lives in a chopper crash in Uttarakhand near the Kedarnath Dham. As a probe in the incident is underway, celebs took to social media to express grief and offer condolences to the victims' families. Also read: Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty and Boman Irani pay tribute to Cyrus Mistry

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Sending my deepest condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in the helicopter crash today.” Manoj Bajpayee posted, “Extremely disheartened to hear about the unfortunate #helicoptercrash in #kedarnath today. My heart goes out to the victims’ families (praying hands emoji) #OmShanti.” “Deeply Saddened to hear about the Kedarnath Helicopter tragedy. My heart goes out to the families of the pilgrims and the pilot. Om shanti,” shared Sunny Deol.

“Saddened to hear about the #HelicopterCrash in Kedarnath which was carrying pilgrims to the temple. Heartfelt condolences to the victim families #Kedarnath,” added Randeep Hooda. Vivek Oberoi said, “Praying for the departed souls and their families who lost their lives in the #HelicopterCrash in #Kedarnath today .. extremely unfortunate. #OmShanti.”

Celebs on Twitter.

The helicopter, carrying six pilgrims and a pilot, was flying from Kedarnath to the Phata helipad. The accident took place around 11:45 am on Tuesday at Dev Darshini in Garud Chatti after the helicopter took off. Poor visibility is the reason behind the crash, as per a report by PTI.

Teams of the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and local police officials were seen reaching the accident site. SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra confirmed the deaths of all passengers. The accident has also caused a fire and pictures of it have surfaced online.

“Very sad news has been received about the casualties of some people in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath. The SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

PM Narendra Modi’s office quoted him in a tweet, "Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON