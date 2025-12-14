Sanjay Gupta reacts after facing abuse over ‘propaganda’ tweet for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: Get a life guys

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently stirred up a debate on social media after sharing his glowing review of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. While the director heaped praise on the film and its director Aditya Dhar, a single line from his appreciation tweet ended up overshadowing the compliments, triggering a wave of backlash and heated reactions online. Sanjay Gupta took to social media to give shout out to Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar.

Sanjay Gupta faces backlash for Dhurandhar tweet

The filmmaker said he was subjected to abuse on social media over his post on Dhurandhar, in which he remarked that he was “not interested in all the propaganda bulls**t.”

On Saturday, Sanjay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

“I finally watched #DHURANDHAR and thoroughly enjoyed it. For me it was a ONE MAN SHOW all the way and that man is @AdityaDharFilms. I'm not interested in all the propaganda bulls**t. I had super fun watching it in IMAX especially the music. WELL DONE & CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team,” Sanjay wrote in his tweet.

However, Sanjay’s mention of the word “propaganda” while praising the film did not sit well with many social media users, who took to the platform to criticise and call him out. Later, Sanjay was compelled to put out another tweet clarifying his intentions and urging people to stop abusing him.

“I can't believe the whole lot of id**ts abusing me for this tweet about #Dhurandhar … What I mean is that I don't think there is any propaganda in the film. Get a life guys,” Sanjay wrote.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

The film blends themes of espionage, crime, and intelligence manoeuvres. It also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles. Dhurandhar opened to a thunderous response at the box office and has already crossed ₹290 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.com. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar. The second part of the film is set to release in theatres next year, on March 19.