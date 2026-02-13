Sanjay Mishra once went to a shamshan ghat and smeared ashes all over his body: ‘I was drunk and…’

Actor Sanjay Mishra, who is known for keeping his personal life away from the spotlight, recently made a revelation about a deeply emotional phase of his life. The actor shared that he was once so overwhelmed by grief that he went to the ghat where his late father’s last rites had been performed drunk and smeared ashes all over his body. Over the years, Sanjay has made a name for himself with his comedy in a wide variety of films.

The act left his in-laws, who were visiting him at the time, completely shocked, with Sanjay going to the bathroom and crying his heart out while grappling with the pain of his loss.

Sanjay recalls deeply emotional incident Recently, Sanjay joined Shubhankar Mishra for a podcast episode which was posted on his YouTube channel. During the episode, Sanjay offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, recalling an emotional moment when he visited the ghat where his father’s last rites were performed. Overcome with memories and longing, he shared that the visit came from a place of deep grief, as he was missing his father intensely.

After arriving at the ghat, Sanjay revealed that he smeared ash all over his body, an act that left his in-laws, who were visiting him at the time, completely stunned.

“Once my father-in-law came to the house suddenly, and I was drinking alcohol with my driver. I was drunk, and I asked my driver to take me to the place where my father‘s last rites were performed. I went to the Ghat and there was a pyre burning of someone else, I rubbed the ash from that pyre all over my body and started calling out to my father. But people kept asking for selfies, even when I had smeared ash all over me,” Sanjay said.

Revealing his father-in-law’s reaction to the incident, Sanjay shared, “When I came home, my father-in-law saw me with ash all over me… and he saw the future of his daughter. I touched his feet, and my driver quickly took me to another bathroom and made me wash myself. I was very emotional. I cried a lot for my father at the ghat.”

In the episode, Sanjay mentioned that he was not good at studies and would often run away from home during his childhood.

Sanjay Mishra’s recent project Over the years, Sanjay has made a name for himself with his comedy in a wide variety of films. Most recently, he was seen alongside Neena Gupta in the film Vadh 2. The two actors returned after the first film, which was released in 2022. The film also features Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Amitt K Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani, adding more layers to the mystery.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, it follows a cop and a prisoner forming an unlikely bond amidst prison intrigue. A Luv Films presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is dubbed as a spiritual sequel to Vadh.