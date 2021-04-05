IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Suri on turning 50: I am loving this phase of my life
Actor Sanjay Suri celebrates his 50th birthday on April 6.
Actor Sanjay Suri celebrates his 50th birthday on April 6.
bollywood

Sanjay Suri on turning 50: I am loving this phase of my life

Actor producer Sanjay Suri will be having a working birthday this year as he is shooting a film in Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 08:28 PM IST

Looking forward to entering a new phase in life, actor-producer Sanjay Suri says it is going to be a milestone birthday for him. He will spend this special day doing something he loves to do — work.

“I am turning 50, and I am lucky I got to this beautiful physical age. I am loving this phase of my life! The journey has been full of experiences and learning that becomes us. Regarding birthday plans, I am shooting a film in Uttarakhand. So, it’s great to be working and doing what I love doing, close to nature but I’ll be missing family and friends,” shares Suri.

On whether he enjoys a big birthday celebration and how he usually celebrates, the actor says, “I am not usually a big birthday person but I like doing the little things that I like doing which could be just having a coffee chat , playing a sport or a run, spending a relaxed day and evening. I don’t really enjoy big parties on a day when i wish to spend only with close ones.”

Grand celebration or not, Suri, who has starred in films such as Pinjar (2003), Firaaq (2008), I Am (2011), does have a wish on this birthday.

“I don’t consider calendar days as milestones! For me my personal journey with its experiences and learning become more of a milestone than a particular date, be it a birthday or a new year. Having said that, I do aspire to explore more within and perhaps get to travel more. Professionally certainly looking to do some roles that I can bite my teeth into....kind of missing that,” he explains.

Work-wise the actor is keeping very busy. “I am currently shooting a film, it’s a romantic comedy. Too early to speak about it but it’s a heart-warming film. Besides there is another web series that is starting by April end. As a producer I have been developing many scripts during the lockdown and hope to start one of them as and when I can,” he concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP