Sanya Malhotra ‘can’t believe' Dangal girl Suhani Bhatnagar is dead: She was way too young to have left us so soon

Actor Sanya Malhotra is mourning the loss of Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer wrestling drama Dangal. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Sanya, who played the grown-up Babita Phogat in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie, penned a note for the late 19-year-old. (Also Read | Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar’s father open up about cause of her death at age 19) Sanya Malhotra spoke about Dangal's Suhani Bhatnagar.

Sanya's note for late Suhani Bhatnagar

Sanya wrote for Suhani Bhatnagar, "I can't believe it's real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace Chotu (kid). My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet and the entire family."

Sanya penned a note for the late 19-year-old actor.

What happened to Suhani

According to Suhani's family, she was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness. Suhani was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications.

"She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We thought it was allergy and we consulted with doctors in different hospitals in Faridabad but it couldn't be diagnosed," Suhano's father told reporters, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He had also said, "When her condition started deteriorating, we got her admitted to AIIMS. But there was no improvement and her lungs were damaged due to accumulation of excess fluid." Suhani was a resident of Sector-17 in Faridabad. Her last rites took place at the Ajronda cremation ground in the city.

Suhani featured in Dangal

The young actor became a prominent face after appearing in Dangal, the 2016 biographical drama about a wrestler who mentors his two daughters to success. The movie also featured Zaira Wasim as young Geeta while Fatima Sana Shaikh played the elder version. Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Phogat, the father of Geeta and Babita. Suhani and Zaira also featured in the popular song Bapu Sehat Ke Liye in the movie.

Celebs consoled her death

Suhani's death was also condoled by director Nitesh and Aamir Khan's production house Aamir Khan Productions. In a social media post, Aamir Khan's production house condoled Suhani's death. "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace," Aamir Khan Productions said in the post on X.

Nitesh also mourned her death, "Suhani's passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family," he said in a statement. Suhani had taken a break from acting to complete her studies.

