Sanya Malhotra’s happy to have a strong system of sisterhood in Bollywood

Actor Sanya Malhotra feels grateful to have been a part of women-led stories such as Pataakha and Pagglait (2021) and Kathal, which she is currently shooting for. But she tells us that open to exploring more. Speaking of the strong women figures who have influenced her life, she talks about her mother and sister and her film industry friends, actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Radhika Madan. Excerpts:

With the strong female characters that you’re playing, how do you think is the content landscape changing in showbiz?

Most definitely, the representation of women in cinema is changing and I want to lead those stories with conviction.

So, is playing a strong woman with voice a priority for you?

No, I don’t want to restrict myself. I want to do all kinds of roles – characters that challenge and excite me, as an actor.

You’ve played the girl-next-door in all your films. Did that happen by choice?

As an actor of today, I want to be a part of those stories that I believe in and want to watch as an audience.

Coming to the women in your real life, how much have they influenced you?

I have been brought up around some very strong women in my life, be it my mother or sister. So that way, I have a very strong sense of sisterhood.

Do you have that in the film industry too?

Fatima (Sana Shaikh; her co-star in Dangal) and Radhika (Madan; her co-star in Pataakha) are two amazing women who have a very strong sense of individuality. And that’s something about them I truly vouch for.

Earlier, news about female actors not getting along often made headlines…

Yes, back in the day, we would read stories in film magazines about female actors not getting along. I have read articles about them and their cat fights. It was funny!

So, you mean that you haven’t experienced anything like that?

No, I think I’m fortunate that way. In fact, I’m very happy to have such a strong system of sisterhood here who I can count on.

Speaking of Fatima, you’re collaborating with her on Sam Bahadur for the third time after Dangal (2016) and Ludo (2020). What are your earliest memories with her?

I remember our Dangal days. We would be sitting in a scooty and go for our auditions together.

Did you ever think that you both would go on to become popular names in the film industry?

Back then, we couldn’t have imagined that our careers would pan out in the way they did and we would go on to do so many films together.

Are you looking forward to working with her again?

Oh yes! I’m excited to be collaborating with Fatima again.