Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are not sure what BFF Orry does for a living, internet laughs out loud

Like many on social media, Karan Johar is also interested in finding out what Orry does for a living. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is best friends with many Bollywood celebrities and is often seen partying with them. Answering the most burning question about Orry, it seems even his close friends Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday don't know much about Orry’s profession. Also read: Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor's BFF Orry reveals he used to wait tables

Sara and Ananya on who Orry is

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday talk about their best friend Orry on Koffee With Karan.

The confession was made during Sara Ali Khan and Ananya’s recent Koffee With Karan 8 episode. While answering a question regarding her dating rumours with cricketer Shubman Gill, Sara mentioned Orry’s name, leaving Karan Johar curious about him. He asked her, “Who is Orry?” Sara replied, “Who doesn’t know who Orry is?”

Ananya Panday added, “Someone didn’t know and I tried to explain who Orry is. And he told me that he is ‘loved but misunderstood.’ I think he is going by that now.” Karan interrupted and said, “But that’s what you call a phenomenon, not a person.” Ananya clarified, “That’s all I was told to say,” and left Karan in splits. He further probed, “But that’s not a profession. But there is also a job people have. What is his job?” Sara said, “I think he is a funny person. He has got this energy.”

Ananya is not sure about Orhan's job

Agreeing with Sara, Ananya said, “He is funny. He is good with captions. I keep asking him for captions. He dresses well.”

“You still haven’t told me what he does,” Karan asked again. Ananya revealed, “Not sure about that answer. He does a lot. He works for himself.” Sara chimed in, saying, “ He works on himself also. I saw a video also that he works on himself, goes to the gym, has massages.

Reacting to the discussion around Orry, someone on social media wrote, “The only things is that Orry doesn't want to reveal his job. That's it.” Another commented, “Q. What does he do? A. He works for himself. Ananya Pandey never failing to amaze you." One more said, “Petition to call Orry on the show.”

Meanwhile, Orry wrote in the comment section, “Growing up I always wanted to be an aeronautical engineer... but what am I today?? I’m a funny. I go to the gym. I work on myself. I write captions. I do pilates. I believe in having dreams and giving me dreams wings. I am the kindof person that if you ask me to paint something for your house I will paint the whole damn wall.”

Who is Orry?

Orry is quite popular among paparazzi and is often seen attending events with A-listers of Bollywood. Previously, in an interview, he had revealed that he works on himself. Recently he revealed that he used to ‘buss tables’ in the past. He also called himself a marketing genius without giving much details about his life.

He rose to popularity when he was first seen with Janhvi Kapoor. He is also close friends with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan. He also spends time with many other celebs and starkids such as Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kanika Kapoor, among others.

