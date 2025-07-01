Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur travel by Mumbai metro, click selfies with fans. Watch

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur on Monday enjoyed a metro ride in Mumbai as part of the promotions for their upcoming film Metro In Dino. Several videos and pictures of the duo from inside a metro coach were shared online. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur took a metro ride in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur travel by Mumbai metro

In a video, Sara and Aditya Roy Kapur sat next to each other and posed for selfies. As Aditya clicked photos, Sara placed her hand on his shoulder. The duo was then approached by a fan expressing her wish to click a photo with them. Aditya gestured Sara to stand up from her seat for the photo. As they posed for the camera, Sara moved the girl to her other side and then smiled.

In another clip, Sara and Aditya shared a conversation as they stood and rode the metro. Sara wore a navy-blue co-ord set, a sleeveless crop top, and matching trousers. Aditya wore a navy and white striped shirt and blue pants.

Sara shared a video on her Instagram Stories from their travel. She wrote, “Metro mein masti (Fun in metro).”

Sara shared a video on her Instagram Stories.

About Metro In Dino

Fans will see them next in Metro In Dino helmed by Anurag Basu. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. The film revolves around the love stories of the couples--Sara and Aditya, Konkona and Pankaj, Ali and Fatima, Anupam and Neena.

It follows four different love stories of couples--young, old, and middle-aged--living in a metro. The film serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a Metro. The movie will release in theatres on July 4.

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Anurag said, “All my first choices said yes. I was lucky because there was no option B. They trusted me. So, it was a dream cast. If it wasn't there, I don't know what I would have done. Now, when I see the film, I can't see anybody else playing their character as they have played."