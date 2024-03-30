Sara Ali Khan distributes food packets to the needy outside temple. Watch

Sara Ali Khan was spotted visiting the Shani temple in Juhu on Saturday. The actor, who has had two back to back releases this month in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, offered her prayers in the temple, and was also seen distributing sweet packets to the needy who were sitting outside the premises. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan opens up on her plans to join politics 'down the line') Sara Ali Khan visited a temple and distributed sweet packets to the needy.

Sara Ali Khan spotted outside temple

Sara chose a casual look for the day, looking radiant in an orange top and black pants. The actor made her way outside the Shani temple in the city and was seen distributing sweet packets to the needy who were sitting just outside the temple premises. As she moved from one person to another, she took out a packet and gave it on their hands.

Sara also requested the paparazzi not to click pictures of her at the moment. After distributing the food packets, she was seen walking on the road towards her car.

Fan reactions

Reacting to Sara's kind gesture, a fan said, “So kind hearted.” Another fan commented, “Asking paps to stop recording was such a genuine action. Also loved the way Sara stopped that lady from waking up the kid that way and asked her to do that politely.” A comment also noted, “This is a beautiful gesture.”

Sara was recently seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. While the former directed by Homi Adajania is a murder mystery, the latter is based on India's struggle for independence. Murder Mubarak released on Netflix whereas Ae Watan Mere Watan released on Prime Video.

Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino, which will be a spiritual sequel to Life… In a Metro. Metro.. In Dino, also has a cast that includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

