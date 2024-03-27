Sara Ali Khan opens up on her plans to join politics 'down the line'

Sara Ali Khan never shies away from giving her unfiltered and unabashed opinions on her films and life. The actor known for her carefree persona, recently spoke about if she would ever consider politics as a career. During an interview with Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Sara was quizzed if she wants to enter politics in the near future. (Also read: Saba Pataudi defends Sara Ali Khan’s performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan) Sara Ali Khan revealed her plants to join Indian politics.

Sara on her plans to pursue a political career

Sara, during a rapid fire round was asked, “Down the line, Sara Ali Khan wants to join politics?” The actor said, “Yeah she does.” In an older interview with Hindustan Times, she had said, “I have a degree in history and political science so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life, but it’s not a backup plan. I am not leaving and if people will give me the opportunity to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long I can.”

Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan plays Usha Mehta in the film

Sara Ali Khan had consecutive OTT releases in March

Sara was recently seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. While the former directed by Homi Adajania is a murder mystery, the latter is based on India's struggle for independence. Murder Mubarak also features Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Brijendra Kala and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal characters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is directed by Kannan Iyer and stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in crucial roles.

Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino, a spiritual sequel to Life… In a Metro. Metro.. In Dino, has a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place